XenData to Introduce LTO Archive Solutions for Avid InterPlay at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, XenData will show an open standard LTO archive for Avid Interplay production users, developed with its partners NL Technology and axle Video.



The new open standard archive includes a XenData SX-520 Series Archive Server with near-line RAID that manages an LTO robotic tape library. The archive connects via Interplay Web Services to seamlessly move video content to near-line RAID and LTO cartridges, while keeping metadata online in the Avid Interplay Production database. Content may be searched by using Avid tools such as Interplay Access. Users can save their assets in native Avid formats and easily move them back to Avid ISIS on-line storage for editing or play-out.



All files written to the archive are cataloged by an extended configuration of axle Video’s browser-based asset manager. This configuration makes the entire contents of the archive searchable from any PC, Mac or iPad connected via WiFi, allowing archived files that originated in Interplay to be searched and retrieved by users not connected to the production workgroup.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. XenData will be at booth SL12413.



