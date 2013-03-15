XDT to Launch New Catapult Suite at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, XDT Pty. Ltd. will launch the latest version of its flagship Catapult suite of products, including simplified, fast access to cloud-based storage via NFS and CIFS.



Catapult Bridge provides a standard local network share to internal networks while optimizing the traditionally inefficient WAN transfers transparently in the background. The Catapult protocol also addresses the shortcomings of common network protocols and bridges the gap between LAN and WAN transfers, which extends to JPEG-2000 in transit compression and remote review of uncompressed frame sequences.



Catapult technology redefines media transfers over local and wide area networks and is ideal for digital intermediate and post-production workflows.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. XDT Pty. Ltd. will be at booth SU10205.



