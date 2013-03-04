Wowza Media Systems To Premiere New Editions of Wowza Media Server at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Wowza Media Systems will premiere enhancements to the Wowza Media Server that provide simpler workflows, added security, wider compliance and mobile streaming. The new functionality includes:

•MPEG-DASH Integration, which eliminates the need to select proprietary platforms for content delivery

•Wowza DRM AddOn, which delivers encryption for multiple digital rights management platforms

•MediaSecurity, which brings SecureToken-like protection for HTTP and RTSP into the Wowza Media Server



•Wowza StreamLock AddOn, which provides the highest level of security through RTMP video transmissions or secure HTTP streaming

•Closed Captioning Support, for inserting captions in live and on-demand streaming

•Wowza Broadcasting App, which allows Apple iOS devices to encode live video and send it to Wowza Media Server



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Wowza Media Systems will be at booth SU11007.



