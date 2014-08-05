Vendor View, Bernie Walsh, SGL

New at IBC: With the increasing move to archiving as a central element of the media and data workflow, SGL will be featuring integration with Sony Media Backbone. The adoption by broadcasters and post producers of Media Backbone from Sony is in response to the desire to make an existing workflow run faster by including an archive as a key element of the process.

We will also highlight our new collaborative workflow with EVS, which is designed to streamline the workflow in fast turnaround sports and events production. Also, with DR systems becoming increasingly important the SGL team will be on hand to discuss a number of successful FlashNet DR options.

Initial thoughts on 4K/8K: Our customers are looking at preserving all content so uppermost in their minds is knowing that no matter what the format or file size, SGL can handle the archive and retrieval of their valuable assets.



Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: For a decent pint of Guinness, O’Reilly’s near Dam Square is worth a visit.



How many IBCs to date; any IBC trade show tips:I believe it’s over twenty shows. Best tip? Take more water with it.