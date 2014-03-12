(Sponsored Content) Florical Systems Acuitas

Florical Systems will be introducing an automated "tag & bag" product that utilizes the capabilities with their channel-in-a-box product called Acuitas. Florical's Acuitas has added enhanced capabilities which incorporates up/down/cross conversion allowing live inputs without frame-sync hardware. In addition, Acuitas provides several anamorphic configurations for secondary channels. Florical will also be providing a sneak peak at their upcoming simple broadband player.



Website:www.florical.com