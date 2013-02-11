Sencore to Introduce New Receiver/Decoders at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Sencore will introduce its new MRD 5800 advanced modular receiver/decoder, which supports high-quality contribution video feeds. It also provides H.264, MPEG-2, 4:2:2, 4:2:0, 10-bit, and 8-bit decoding with automatic detection and configuration.



Also new is Sencore's MRD 4400, a cost-effective SD decoder that supports decoding of H.264 and MPEG-2 video to broadcast-quality outputs via SDI and composite interfaces. It can be upgraded to HD via a software license.



Sencore will also show its TXS 8600 transcoder, which offers high-density, multi-profile encoding and transcoding for real-time adaptive bit rate video-streaming. Users can deliver live events to millions of simultaneous over-the-top (OTT) viewers and build virtual multichannel cable tier offerings for OTT video services.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Sencore will be at booth SU2616.



