Screen at IBC: End-to-End HBBTV & More

Screen’s 1RU platform used by the PolistreamBLACK system supports the full range of Polistream interface cards, providing a flexible, broad range of

configurations using a minimum number of platforms. The system now uses DVB Bitmaps at sub-pixel level to generate high quality subtitles and the decoder technology is in place for producing them in 4K.

Also new from Screen is the WinCAPS Script Extractor for subtitling or dubbing customers who rely on using scripts to increase their productivity. This product extracts ‘useful payload’ such as speaker identification labels, dialogue, timecodes or feet-and-frames, scene boundaries, and onscreen captions and explanations, to assist translation.

Screen products also work to improve accessibility of content through audio/video description. Screen has developed an output driver for its Polistream subtitle transmission system which connects internally in the same way as all other output encoders. This specialist Polistream module receives ‘subtitle texts’ and renders them using SAPI 5 to drive a Text to Speech engine to produce an audio snippet. The company has also developed a module for its MediaMate offline processing framework. The spoken subtitles module allows ‘subtitle text’ files to be rendered to 48 kHz stereo WAV files, with or without a control track.

Finally, Screen has partnered with Icareus in Finland to provide complete end-to-end HbbTV solutions. Screen has developed the HbbTV Toolbox that integrates closely with the Icareus headend platform allowing a host of applications and features to be delivered including high profile advertising and sponsorship features. Stand C.149