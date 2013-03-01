ScheduALL to Unleash ScheduALL 5 with Smart Technology at the NAB Show
At this year’s NAB Show, ScheduALL will unleash the next generation of its Enterprise Resource Management scheduling solution, ScheduALL 5, now with smart technology. S5 automates previously labor-intensive functions like slack capacity optimization, media system integration and third-party connectivity. It automates workflow based on tunable project–based business parameters. This smart workflow capability connects, triggers and manages the entire workflow process.
S5 provides a new level of auto-managed work orders, allows access to ScheduALL from anywhere and can unite ScheduALL systems across enterprises and business partners.
The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. ScheduALL will be at booth SU3421.
