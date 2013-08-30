RTW to Provide Loudness Metering at IBC2013

RTW, a vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is providing IBC 2013 with TM9 and TM7 TouchMonitor audio metres to support audio in the IBC Big Screen auditorium. The company is also supporting the IBC 2013 news team’s live and studio coverage of the convention with four TM3 TouchMonitor units.



“The IBC show represents the best and most advanced technology offerings in Europe within the broadcast industry,” says Andreas Tweitmann, RTW’s CEO. “We are honored to have the show organizers select metres from our TouchMonitor line of products in order to help support the audio in the Big Screen auditorium, as well as for IBC News broadcasts.”



The IBC Big Screen auditorium, which debuted in 2003, will host several of IBC 2013’s top events, including the keynote presentations, awards ceremony, exhibitor and conference sessions, as well as free movie screenings for attendees. Designed to the IBC’s specifications, the auditorium is equipped for 4K and stereoscopic 3D digital projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound audio.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. RTW will be at stand 8.D92.



www.rtw.com