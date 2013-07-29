Riedel keeps IBC talking

Riedel Communications is providing a comprehensive intercom system for the state-of-the-art IBC auditorium at IBC2013. Dubbed the IBC Big Screen, the 1700-seat auditorium and its stunning audio and video presentation capabilities will draw a crowd not only for presentations and conference sessions, but for exclusive movie screenings as well. Riedel Acrobat digital wireless intercom and Performer digital partyline systems will assure that, throughout these varied proceedings, IBC staff maintain the clear, flexible communications critical to running live events.

The IBC Big Screen's cutting-edge facilities are the perfect showcase for impressive innovations surrounding digital cinema. IBC’s goal is to provide guests with the most powerful demonstration of this technology possible, and the Riedel intercom system will allow IBC to orchestrate each event smoothly so that the unique audio and video presentations remain the focus of attention.

Designed to IBC's specifications and featuring the latest in cinema technology, the IBC Big Screen boasts facilities for 4K and stereoscopic 3-D digital projection, with audio presented in Dolby 7.1 surround sound. The auditorium made its debut in 2012, and in 2013, it will be host to many events, including the IBC2013 keynote presentations and awards ceremony, as well as free movie screenings.

During these events, an integrated solution incorporating the Riedel Acrobat and Performer systems will support straightforward point-to-point and digital partyline communications with broadcast-quality audio. The systems will be used by most of the IBC crew, including stage managers, technical managers, event managers, fixed and roaming camera operators, the FOH audio mixer, graphics specialists, EVS operators, and lighting and sound specialists. The Riedel systems will cover the balcony production bench, as well as the projection booth, stage and auditorium floor.

The Acrobat digital wireless intercom solution leverages the Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) standard's base layer to provide a license-free cellular architecture with seamless hand-over between cells. Consequently, each Acrobat wireless beltpack can continuously monitor and automatically select the best connection to the Acrobat cell controller.

Riedel's Performer Series, the world's first digital partyline intercom system, provides two- and four-channel master stations, which the IBC will use in rackmount and desktop configurations. The addition of the C44 system interface makes the Performer series the first fully integrated digital solution for combined digital matrix and partyline intercom.