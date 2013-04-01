Plura Broadcast Inc. — Ray Kalo, President & CEO

Q. What products or services does your company offer?



A. Plura is a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of high-performance multifunction HD and SD LCD video monitoris (up to 70 inches). Our equipments is engineered especially for digital broadcast and professional video production. Plura products offer an incomparable feature set, superior picture quality, extraordinary value and reliability, backed by a network of high caliber dealers and distributors serving broadcasters and producers worldwide.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2013 NAB Show?



I believe we will witness more SFP technology integration within most broadcast equipment. Compact, space, flexibility and affordability are very important elements these days for every broadcaster, regardless of its magnitude. We realize that our current economical environment is stiff and demanding. At Plura we always contemplate the affordability and quality equation.



The innovation and inspiration of the SFP technology into smart and pioneer broadcast equipment equates this challenge. I also trust we will see some real advancement towards 4K and 8K format technology since the demand for high-quality programming is desirable at some applications. However for the average Joe, the cost factor and viewership demands are subject to a long debate.



Q. What’s new that you will feature at the NAB Show?



Well, we are proud to show our new SFP-3G Monitor Series. This series will have everything a broadcaster has wished for. When we proclaim “Broadcast Monitor Technology …Redefined!,” we mean it. Plura is redefining what a broadcast monitor should be. It is no longer a device that displays video; three years ago we introduced new prominent features like audio, dual display with waveform Vector and VPID. Last year we introduced the first monitor in the market with dual display and dual waveform / vector, and, as far as I know, Plura is still the only company offering this technology.



This year at NAB Show we’re stepping it up even further and introducing the first monitor of its kind with four SFP cages and Built-IN 6 x 6 Crosspoint switcher. You might ask why you would need a switcher inside a monitor. My answer would be Plura SFP Monitor is now a device that can be used in any part of the video chain and will no longer be at the end of the signal path. The Built-IN switcher will allow you to switch any input to any output including signal conversion from optical to coax, coax to optical, coax to HDMI, Optical to HDMI, etc. … This monitor is like a Swiss Army knife.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



Truth to be told, there is no doubt in my mind that the SFP-3G Series is indisputably the most adaptable, incomparable and flexible broadcast monitor ever! It is simply distinctive, unique and unmatched.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?



NAB Show is the largest national venue where we showcase Plura’s innovation. It is vital for us to demonstrate our capabilities and offerings to all broadcasters. In fact, we are expected to reveal new surprises every year and we are proud of this novelty cycle. Also, it is the best possible occasion for our staff to meet and interact with all our global customers. Of course, it is a great opportunity to greet and express our appreciation and say “Thank you” for their loyalty and trust in Plura.



