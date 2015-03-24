Peter Guber, Mandalay CEO, to Keynote 2015 NAB Show Opening

LAS VEGAS – Peter Guber, founder, chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment Group, has been set to deliver the opening remarks of the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Guber will follow Gordon Smith’s, NAB president and CEO, “State of the Broadcast Industry” address on April 13.

Mandalay Entertainment Group is a multimedia enterprise involved in film, television, sports and digital media. Prior to Mandalay, Guber served as chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, chairman and CEO of Polygram Entertainment, co-founder of Casablanca Record & Filmworks and president of Columbia Pictures. He also produced or executive produced films, including “Rain Man” (1988), “Batman” (1989) and “The Kids are All Right” (2010).

The 2015 NAB Show opening will also include the presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to Jerry Lewis.

The 2015 NAB Show runs from April 11-16.