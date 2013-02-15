Pebble Beach to Showcase Stingray Channel in a Box at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Pebble Beach Systems will showcase its new Stingray channel in a box broadcast automation product family for the first time in the U.S. Stingray’s client-server architecture automates from one to over 100 channels, and handles complex, dynamic channels with live content, frequent schedule changes, and late-breaking news. It supports multiple languages, multi-format playback, and multi-resolution content.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Pebble Beach Systems will be at booth N1114.



