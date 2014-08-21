Mobile Viewpoint Introduces New Wireless Bonded Video Transmitter at IBC 2014

Mobile Viewpoint will introduce the WMT Agile 2.0 HD video transmission backpack. Following client demands for smaller, lighter systems in the field, the WMT Agile 2.0 completes the Mobile Viewpoint current product fleet of high-end IP encoders. The system is small enough to fit between camera body and battery pack, or to be carried in a small carrying bag. It offers up to eight 4G modems, HD-SDI/ CVBS/HDMI input, a LAN connection, satellite/KA-sat/BGAN support and 32GB of removable storage for recording video locally, ready to edit.

“We wanted to offer our customers the fastest, smartest and smallest IP bonding encoder on the market. Up to eight industrial 4G modems are built inside the body of the WMT Agile 2.0, with external antenna connectors and next to SDI also analogue CVBS and HDMI input,” said Mobile Viewpoint CEO and research leader Michel Bais. “Like all our other systems we integrate the newest industrial modems which deliver much better throughput compared to USB dongles. We also added an SD-card slot for removable storage.”

The new WMT Agile 2.0 fits nicely between the recently introduced bigger WMT Expert 265 backpack and Mobile Viewpoint’s WMT Live iOS and Android apps. All of these products, as well as their rackmount encoders, are tightly integrated with the WMT Videomanager for remote monitoring and management, and with WMT Content Exchange for delivering and monetizing live video.

Stand 14.F21