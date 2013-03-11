LiveU — LU40

The handheld LU40-S device offers a highly robust, portable and cost-effective HD video uplink solution. The LU40-S includes LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna for stronger connectivity and a wide range of features and capabilities for live newsgathering. These include: low latency for interview-mode; Store & Forward; file transfer (FTP); video and audio indicators; under one minute boot-up time and the ability to control the unit from its touch screen, the server or from any web-enabled device.





With its antenna and modules, LU40-S supports a large number of cellular and Wi-Fi frequencies including 4G LTE, ensuring enhanced signal performance with long-range reception and increased uplink capability. Weighing less than 25oz (700g), the LU40-S can be seamlessly connected to most commercially available cameras and comes with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface.

Website:www.liveu.tv