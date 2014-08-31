IBC2014: Many Introductions for Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital will debut many products at IBC, including the 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quint-Split Multi-Image Display Processor. A single

processor is capable of auto-detecting and displaying up to five independent 3G/HD/SD/Composite inputs and multiple processor cards can be cascaded to provide additional input source capacity. An Ethernet-based GUI control enables intuitive set-up of video windows and advanced on-screen graphics, and a simultaneous display output over SDI and HDMI supports flexible system design and easy integration. The 9970-QS is ideal for outside broadcast vehicles and production control rooms.

Cobalt’s line of high-quality downconverters will also grows with the introduction of its Quad 3G-SDI 1080p 50/60Hz (UHDTV) to HD 50/60Hz or SD 50/60Hz. The card makes copies of the downconverted output to 3G/SDI/ HDMI, and features a timecode burn-in window and user defined character insertion.

Stand 10.B44