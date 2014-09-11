IBC2014: JVC Joins Works With Wowza Partner Program

EVERGREEN, COLO. — Wowza announced that JVC joined its Works With Wowza partner program, expanding the ecosystem to include video capture sources. Together, JVC and Wowza will give content creators the ability to instantly stream video from live events including breaking news, corporate events, concerts and sports. With streaming capability built into JVC professional camcorders, joint customers can now stream over both LTE and Wi-Fi networks.

As a result of this partnership, joint customers will experience tighter integration from camera to streaming server, so those who want to transmit content directly from their professional cameras can easily connect to Wowza Streaming Engine server software. Broadcasters and other content creators can now transmit high-quality HD video from wherever they are to broadcast live on the air or online.

The Works With Wowza partner program simplifies streaming by providing customers with tested, integrated, and supported end-to-end streaming components. Wowza and JVC will demonstrate how their products work together in booth 3.B17 or JVC booth 11.G30 at IBC.

