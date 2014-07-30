IBC2014: Gearhouse to Show OBLite Built on Ross openTruck Blueprint

Gearhouse Broadcast will use IBC to show an updated model of its fully-equipped live production OBLite HD trailer, building on the success of its launch at last year’s show.

Capable of housing a seven- to eight-person production and operation crew, OBLite features eight of the latest Hitachi Z-HD6000 camera channels. The main operational upgrade sees the trailer’s production workflow redesigned using Ross Video’s new innovative openTruck blueprint, ensuring increased efficiency, video quality, and the ability to quickly reconfigure the trailer for different events. Ross Video’s Carbonite vision mixer, NK Series routing system and glue have been implemented from its openGear platform, as well as the compact LAWO V_pro8 1U video processor, which Gearhouse is the exclusive reseller of in the UK and Ireland.

Structural updates to OBLite include a new, lighter chassis, built-in retractable door steps, a load-bearing roof with operator safety harness and anti-slip surface, waterproof mouse holes for cable runs, stabilisation jacks and flush door locking mechanisms. All external units have been encased and a new internal cooling system has been installed, while the illuminated tail board has been redesigned with separated power units. OBLite now includes a new LED lighting array as well as ECE 104 compliant reflective tape and ‘On Air’ lights. Changes to the interior lay-out also allow for two 6-channel HD EVS XT server positions.



“Inspired by the customer interest that OBLite has generated over the past year, and its subsequent sale to Vision View Productions in South Africa, we have refined its design and capabilities, using the latest technology to make it even more flexible and easy to operate”, said Kevin Moorhouse, COO of Gearhouse Broadcast.



“Visitors to IBC2014 will be able to discover for themselves how the latest OBLite upgrades can benefit their production and business capabilities, particularly when working on smaller six to ten camera live sports broadcast projects, IPTV and live web streaming productions, red carpet events or festivals.”



