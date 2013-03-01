Hi Tech Systems to Display Improvements to AViTA Production Control at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Hi Tech Systems will display improvements to its AViTA production control system, which controls up to sixteen record or a mix of record and play server channels for studio production. AViTA interfaces to any professional video server. Scenes and takes can be captured with metadata and production notes. Users can review all or selected recorded clips with one button press, and the system supports XML file transfers.



The AViTA engine provides video clip management with shared databases, multiple play lists, and enhanced search facilities. It can be supplied as software only, driven by a touch screen with gesture control, or as a system of hardware consoles and custom configurable control modules. AViTA is highly expandable and has several software extensions, such as a MOS interface, multiple server port control from one panel, scheduled play and record, logging and highlights applications, tape archive and ingest, and automated playout from single or multiple ports.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Hi Tech Systems will be at booth N3733.



