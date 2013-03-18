GlobeCast is 'Taking Content Further' at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, GlobeCast will feature content management and distribution solutions for over-the-top television and multiregional delivery of programming.



Presentations and demos include:

•Global playout and origination

•Content management

•B-to-B solutions for OTT Delivery

•Content aggregation and distribution

•MyGlobeTV, a broadband-delivered television platform for the Americas



GlobeCast will be exhibiting alongside its sister company, Netia.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. GlobeCast will be at booth SU4911.



