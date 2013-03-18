GlobeCast is 'Taking Content Further' at NAB Show
At this year’s NAB Show, GlobeCast will feature content management and distribution solutions for over-the-top television and multiregional delivery of programming.
Presentations and demos include:
•Global playout and origination
•Content management
•B-to-B solutions for OTT Delivery
•Content aggregation and distribution
•MyGlobeTV, a broadband-delivered television platform for the Americas
GlobeCast will be exhibiting alongside its sister company, Netia.
The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. GlobeCast will be at booth SU4911.
