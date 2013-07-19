Gefen Displays 4K products at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Gefen will be showing a range of 4K Ultra HD signal distribution, extension and integration solutions.



Among the lineup: Gefen’s Ultra HD Splitters for HDMI 4K/2K provide 1:2, 1:4 and 1:8 signal distribution. A single 4K source can be split to feed two, four or eight 4K displays. Each splitter includes automatic EDID management to support size and resolution of each display on the output. Conversely, the company’s 4x1 Ultra HD Switcher for HDMI 4K/2K combines up to four 4K sources with one 4K display. Users can switch between all sources using the same hi-def or Ultra HD display.



Gefen’s Ultra HD Matrix Switchers for HDMI 4K/2K switch between various sources and displays. For instance, the 4x4 Ultra HD Matrix switches between four sources and four displays. The 6x2 Ultra HD Matrix switches between six sources and two displays. Both use a new Ultra HD chip technology that allows seamless switching between all sources and displays.





The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Gefen will be at stand 7.B30.

