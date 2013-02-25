EEG to Spotlight New 1260 iCap Proxy Solution at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, EEG will spotlight its new 1260 iCap Proxy solution that transforms any closed caption encoder into an iCap encoder. Created for the openGear frame, this module allows broadcast engineers to easily disembed audio from any HD/SD-SDI input and send it encrypted to remote captioners.



The 1260 iCap Proxy then outputs caption data over RS-232 or telnet to legacy EEG or non-EEG brand encoders, and is fully compatible with EEG’s 1250 ComCC openGear module for intelligent dial-up routing. EEG will also show workflow enhancements for its iCap secure, real-time IP captioning system, among other closed captioning solutions.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. EEG will be at booth N824.



