EditShare to Unveil Major Upgrades to Tapeless Workflow Solutions

At this year’s NAB Show, EditShare will present a host of upgrades for the company’s high-performance storage and end-to-end tapeless production solutions. These include:



•A sleek new interface for EditShare 7

•Portable, EditShare Field 2 for collaborative edit-while-capture capabilities

•Air Flow, a new browser-based application for accessing Flow media asset management over the Internet

•New Flow Automation tools for workflow efficiency

•Geevs Sports, a server and production package tailored for fast-paced sports coverage

•Geevs Post, a media management and collaboration server for high volume post environments

•A Mac OS X version of Lightworks, EditShare’s free, professional non-linear editor

•Dense Ark Disc Unit, which stores up to 240 TBs of storage in a 4U space



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. EditShare will be at booth SL9010.



