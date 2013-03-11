EditShare to Unveil Major Upgrades to Tapeless Workflow Solutions
At this year’s NAB Show, EditShare will present a host of upgrades for the company’s high-performance storage and end-to-end tapeless production solutions. These include:
•A sleek new interface for EditShare 7
•Portable, EditShare Field 2 for collaborative edit-while-capture capabilities
•Air Flow, a new browser-based application for accessing Flow media asset management over the Internet
•New Flow Automation tools for workflow efficiency
•Geevs Sports, a server and production package tailored for fast-paced sports coverage
•Geevs Post, a media management and collaboration server for high volume post environments
•A Mac OS X version of Lightworks, EditShare’s free, professional non-linear editor
•Dense Ark Disc Unit, which stores up to 240 TBs of storage in a 4U space
The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. EditShare will be at booth SL9010.
