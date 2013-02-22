Digital Rapids to Release Transcode Manager 2.0 at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Digital Rapids will release version 2.0 of its enterprise class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated media processing software. It handles media file transcoding and workflow processes efficiently; manages and deploys customized tasks across processing engines on multiple computing resources; and brings the scalability, flexibility and transparency of the cloud to on-premises operations.



New Kayak Engines also expand Transcode Manager's capabilities with new format support, including the UltraViolet Common File Format and processing features such as Dolby loudness correction with Dolby Dialog Intelligence for compliance with audio regulations like the U.S. CALM Act.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Digital Rapids will be at booth SL5624.



