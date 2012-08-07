Digital Nirvana to showcase MediaPro IQ at IBC

At IBC2012, Digital Nirvana will showcase its MediaPro IQ content repurposing system for multi-platform distribution. It records video feeds in full HD and offers a quick, low-cost way to repurpose HD clips from broadcast. This system is designed for news and sports directors who frequently need to repurpose content.

MediaPro IQ allows users to easily edit, clip and publish live or recorded content in real-time. Search is based on keywords, program titles, descriptions, textual metadata, closed-caption, as-run logs, traffic logs, alarm and discrepancy logs, and time/date or channel filters.

MediaPro IQ is compatible with web browsers such as FireFox, Safari, Internet Explorer and Chrome. iPad, iPhone and Android interfaces are also available. Video can be exported to Flash, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, and XDCAM and other formats for content repurposing.

In addition, the company will highlight the latest version of its Monitor IQ flagship broadcast monitoring software and its ManyView IQ enterprise-wide system for distribution over IP.