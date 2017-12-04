Demonstration Artist and Trainer—Xpression Specialist USA
Ross Video is looking for a full time USA based trainer and demo artist for XPression - Ross’ character generator and graphics system. Must have extensive graphic design, live production and operational experience.
Please visit our website at http://careers.rossvideo.com/jobs/8166226-demonstration-artist-and-trainer-xpression-specialist-usa for full details.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox