Dalet Digital Media Systems will be showcasing its latest future-proofing broadcast and media solutions at this year’s NAB Show. On trend with the demand for UHD content, brand new at the show will be the upcoming Dalet AmberFin 10.6, which introduces support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in Dalet AmberFin Dark. Dalet Brio, the flexible, high-density, high-performance broadcast server based on IT-hardware, will bring video over IP support in soon-to-be-released v3.1, pioneering the facility of the future. The industry-leading Dalet Galaxy platform continues to foster collaboration in MAM-driven news, sports and production workflows, while the latest additions to the Dalet On-the-Go mobile app enhance remote and mobile collaboration. In its 25th anniversary year, Dalet will also be highlighting its brand new, free education platform for media industry professionals, the Dalet Academy, bringing exciting and impartial presentations live to the NAB stage. www.dalet.com