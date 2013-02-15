Crystal Vision to Introduce Safire 3 Chroma Keyer to US Market at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Crystal Vision will introduce its Safire 3 chroma keyer to the U.S. market. It uses an advanced algorithm, numerous key processing options, built-in color correction and video delay, as well as a dedicated control panel to produce optimal chroma keys. Ideal for live virtual productions, it works with 3Gb/s, HD, and SD sources, multi-point sampling, and fine-tuning tools for handling challenging chroma key conditions.



Crystal Vision will also introduce its new MultiLogo modular logo keyer with enhanced audio capabilities, a new feature-rich family of variable video delays offering up to 110 seconds of delay, an innovative Dolby encoding solution for its embedded audio products, and three new features for the company's Up-Down 3G up/down/cross converters.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Crystal Vision will be at booth N1523.