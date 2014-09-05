Collaborative Production at IBC

The VPMS (Video Production Management System) from arvato Systems has long been a market leader in Germany, and recently a growing number of international media enterprises have also implemented the solution. At IBC 2014 in Amsterdam, arvato Systems will be providing information about the range of VPMS features.

The company will focus on how huge quantities of data, constant pressure on time, and location- independent collaborative working are characteristics of the daily challenges journalists in TV broadcasters and production houses face as they create their content. A flexible and powerful IT structure is needed to deal with these demands, says arvato. This is just where VPMS comes into its own: as a media asset management system, it is the most important software component in the infrastructure. Using this workflow management tool - accessible from all workstations - the editorial team, along with everyone who needs access to the material, are able to view, edit, move, copy and play out the material. They simply log in and, according to their access rights, are able to access the relevant functionality.

Specific processes like craft editing can be handed off to external tools such as professional edit systems from an almost unlimited range of suppliers. The flexible integration possible with third party solutions along with a mature content management system make VPMS a true workflow manager, able to map the huge variety of production workflow processes.

“Today we can count major media groups such as Rogers in Canada, SBS in the United Kingdom, Etisalat and Al Jazeera in the Middle East, as well as the newcomer REVOLT TV in the USA in our international VPMS customer list,” explains Holger Noske, Head of Digital Media Management at arvato Systems S4M GmbH.

Alongside VPMS the full range of arvato Systems solutions for studio production, workflow management and broadcast management will be on show during IBC in Amsterdam.

Stand 3.B26