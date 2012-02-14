Calrec to Show Artemis Light, Apollo Consoles



Calrec Audio will demonstrate its newest Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio console, the Artemis Light, which delivers digital signal processing and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure. It incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies. Artemis Light can be fully integrated into existing Hydra2 networks.



Calrec’s Hydra2 Operator (H2O) is a remotely accessible management system allowing users to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. H2O users can set up routes, configure access rights to all desks on a given network, enter network-wide I/O boxes and arrange ports into folders.



Calrec also will show its Apollo audio console, which has a control surface with displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. Apollo’s design makes two layers of channels available simultaneously. Calrec’s Bluefin2 high-density signal processing system gives Apollo up to 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxiliaries.



Booth: C1746



