Artel Video Systems to Introduce HD-SDI Video-over-IP Gateway at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will introduce the new DLC450 HD-SDI Video-over-IP Gateway, which is customer configurable via its DigiLink Manager or SNMPv2 as either a transmitter or receiver.



Designed for cost-effective transport of uncompressed HD-SDI over managed Ethernet IP networks, the DLC450 utilizes SMPTE 2022-5/6 IP encapsulation and Forward Error Correction algorithms to ensure reliable, error-free transport.



In transmitter mode, the DLC450 packetizes video according to the SMPTE 2022-6 encapsulation standard and provides users with flexible SMPTE 2022-5 FEC configurations to maximize reliability and minimize latency and overhead. In receiver mode, its multi-pass FEC correction algorithm and user configurable packet buffering enable reliable performance over less than ideal Ethernet links.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Artel Video Systems will be at booth SU6318.



