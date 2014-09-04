ADDERLink Infinity in the Spotlight at IBC

KVM specialist Adder Technology will be launching the latest version and firmware of its ADDERLink Infinity solution at IBC 2014.

The ADDERLink Infinity range enables operators and computing resources to be separated by almost any distance, with no loss in capabilities and no reduction in video resolution or quality. The latest firmware upgrade brings further benefit to users with faster switching, presentation switching, security enhancements and a guaranteed 60 frames per second, full frame video performance.

Adder will also be showcasing three new high performance products, including the IP-based ADDERLink Infinity 1002 which adds an additional fibre module that offers dual network redundancy and performance to the single head range. The presence of the additional fibre port ensures that signals can be extended over significant distances.

“We will also be displaying the new Adder CCS-Pro4, a professional KVM switch for the use and control of multiple systems and screens on a single desk, from a single mouse and keyboard,” says John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology. “The switch includes Free-Flow technology and allows users to seamlessly switch between multiple computers alongside an intuitive web interface.”

The Adder CCS-Pro4 is ideal for use in the broadcast and post production environments, as is the ADDERLink X-DVI Pro DL, also on show at IBC. This dual link, point to point DVI extender features plug and play functionality incorporating full dual link resolution capability up to 2560x1600. It can transmit a dual link video stream along with audio over a single CATx cable, up to 50 meters.

“In keeping with emerging trends in the broadcast industry, we will also be demonstrating our 4K capabilities in this arena with the ADDERLink XD522 DisplayPort extender,” says Halksworth.

Stand 7.C30