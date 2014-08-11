Adder at IBC: Product Advances & 4K

Adder will showcase the advantages of using IP-based high performance KVM within the broadcast workflow by demonstrating its latest additions to the Adder and ADDERLink Infinity range.

ADDERLink Infinity 1002 is a new single link, single head, digital KVM extender which includes an additional fibre module that offers dual network redundancy and performance.

The new Adder CCS-PRO4 is a professional KVM switch for the use and control of multiple systems and screens from a single keyboard and mouse. It is ideal for deployment in post-production and control environments. ADDERLink X-DVI Pro DL is a dual link, point to point, DVI, USB and audio extender. It is a plug and play device including transparent USB and 2560x1600 video performance over 50 metres.

Adder will also show its 4K capabilities with the newly upgraded ADDERLink XD522 DisplayPort extender, as well as the latest firmware upgrade (version 3.3) of the ADDERLink Infinity, which features faster switching, presentation switching, security enhancements and a guaranteed 60 frames per second performance.