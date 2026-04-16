swXtch.io Introduces the swXtch AI Router for Live Media Workflows

LAS VEGAS—swXtch.io has announced a new brand, swXtch.ai, and the swXtch AI Router, a platform that brings AI into live media production through a simple chat-driven interface.

The AI Router acts as a virtual broadcast engineer by translating operator intent into fully deployed, production-ready AI pipelines without requiring AI or networking expertise. The platform integrates with Microsoft Fabric and NVIDIA AI infrastructure to connect enterprise data and real-time AI inference directly into live workflows.

"With the AI Router, we remove the hardest parts of deploying AI in live production," said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. "Operators can describe what they need, and the platform teaches, guides, and builds the solution. The AI router leverages models from any provider, with enterprise data connected through integration with Microsoft Fabric."

In launching the new brand and production, the company noted that the gap between AI experimentation and production deployment remains the central challenge for media organizations and that the AI Router is designed to solve that challenge.

Using a natural language prompt, operators can route live audio and video from on-premises or cloud environments into AI models from any provider and deliver processed outputs globally in the formats their workflows require.

At the center of the platform is an AI Marketplace. The marketplace is a curated catalog of video and audio inference models across providers, with off-the-shelf integrations ready to plug into live workflows. Operators can test multiple models within the same pipeline, compare performance in real time, and optimize for accuracy, latency, or cost without reconfiguring infrastructure.

The platform integrates with NVIDIA NIM microservices for real-time AI model access and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media to bridge on-premises environments with cloud-based AI pipelines.

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Through integration with Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft 365 Copilot, the AI Router incorporates enterprise data, like Microsoft Teams communications, email, and operational context directly into live workflows. This enables context-aware pipelines that combine live media with business intelligence for real-time decision-making.

"Live media moves fast, and AI has to keep up," said Simon Crownshaw, CTO & worldwide strategy director, media and entertainment at Microsoft. "swXtch.io is putting the power of Microsoft Fabric directly into the broadcast workflow so media teams can act on data and AI in the moment, not after the fact.”

swXtch.ai will demonstrate the AI Router at NAB Show 2026 within the Microsoft booth (West Hall, Booth W1731) and in private meetings.