Liberty Puerto Rico Deploys Aurora Networks’ Remote MACPHY Solution

RICHARDSON, Texas—Aurora Networks has announced that Liberty Puerto Rico has expanded its hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network architecture using solutions from Aurora.

More specifically, Liberty has deployed of Aurora Networks’ RD2322 operating as Remote MACPHY (RMD) in the NC4000 optical node. The distributed access architecture technology will improve network performance and lower latency while streamlining network operations

For Liberty Puerto Rico’s fixed services subscribers, this network enhancement is designed to improve connectivity experience with an infrastructure built for multi-gigabit speeds and a future-ready path toward 10G services to residential and SOHO consumers.

By bringing key network functions closer to homes and businesses, Liberty delivers lower latency, enhanced gaming performance, seamless high-quality streaming, and greater consistency during peak usage periods.

Aurora also reported that the upgrade enables Liberty Puerto Rico to operate its network more efficiently by minimizing infrastructure footprint and reducing energy consumption across operational sites. These gains support the development of a more sustainable and resilient network, reinforcing Liberty’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality broadband services to customers while helping meet the evolving connectivity needs of communities across Puerto Rico.

“This network enhancement underscores our commitment to delivering an enhanced broadband experience for customers across Puerto Rico, supported by capabilities that will enable speeds of up to 10 Gbps,” stated Chuck Page, vice president of technical operations, Liberty Puerto Rico. “By boosting capacity and responsiveness, we are delivering more reliable performance today while paving the way for next-generation, higher-speed services.”

“The deployment of our Remote MACPHY solution, building upon Aurora Networks’ existing technology within Liberty Puerto Rico’s network, exemplifies our commitment to helping service providers drive meaningful value for both operators and their subscribers,” added Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president of Aurora Networks. “We are proud to support Liberty Puerto Rico as it enhances capacity, improves operational efficiency, and strengthens service reliability across its footprint. This expansion reinforces the importance of Remote MACPHY in enabling operators to modernize HFC networks, optimize costs, and deliver high-performance broadband services to meet increasing demand.”