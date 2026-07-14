Nominations for Best of Show Awards at IBC2026 Now Open

TV Tech is now accepting nominations for the IBC2026 Best of Show Award.

The awards are open to IBC2026 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 11-14.

Participating brands include TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, AV Technology, Installation, Sound & Video Contractor and ITPro. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show.

All award entrants will receive a placard at the show for display, with winners receiving an additional placard to display their success.

The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions. Deadline for entry is August 28th.