Peter Caranicas to Receive Inaugural HPA Legacy Award

BURBANK, Calif.—Peter Caranicas, the deputy editor at Variety covering film and television crafts, has been named by the Hollywood Professional Association as the recipient of the first ever HPA Legacy Award.

The HPA Legacy Award is given to honor inspiring leaders, mentors, influencers and those who have made consistent and valuable contributions to the industry, HPA says. The award is given out only at the discretion of the HPA Awards Committee and HPA Board of Directors.

Throughout his 40-year career, Caranicas has written about satellite broadcasting, cable, social media and immersive content, helping people understand the “whats, whys and hows of the changing technology of media and entertainment,” the HPA announcement says. At Variety, he helms the Weekly Variety’s Artisans pages, covering areas like cinematography, production and costume design, sound, editing and visual effects.

Caranicas will receive the Legacy Award at the 2019 HPA Awards, which will take place on Nov. 21 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.