LOS ANGELES—This, edited, from the folks at LG: The 77-inch class wallpaper LG Signature OLED TV W went on sale today in the United States for $19,999. The most-awarded TV at CES; 2017, the new LG Signature OLED TV W feature LG’s “Picture-on-Wall” form factor—it’s one-fifth of an inch thick and attaches to the wall with magnets—as well as OLED technology, immersive Dolby Atmos sound and high-dynamic range capabilities.



The 77-inch class 4K Ultra HD model 77W7, launched today at Video and Audio Center in Los Angeles, joins the 65-inch class Picture-on-Wall 65W7 LG Signature OLED TV W — the highest-rated TV among Consumer Reports May 2017 TV reviews.



In addition to the Picture-on-Wall design of the W7 series, the 2017 line-up includes four “Picture-on-Glass” models: 77- and 65-inch class G7 and 65- and 55-inch class E7 LG OLED TVs. Rounding out the 2017 LG OLED TV family are 65- and 55-inch class C7 and B7 models, bringing the total number of models now available in the United States to 10.



The 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W makes use of the LG OLED ability to turn individual pixels completely off or on to reproduce the most lifelike images of any television with an expanded range of black, brightness and color gamut. Combined with the detail of 4K Ultra HD and the ability to render over a billion colors, the 77W7 displays 64 times more shades of color than conventional TVs, from even wide viewing angles.



The 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W provides an unrivaled HDR experience with support for all major HDR formats, including HDR10, YouTube VP9, Dolby Vision HDR technology and Hybrid Log Gamma, assuring compatibility with the most HDR content from streaming as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. The 77W7 also features LG’s “Active HDR” mode, which analyzes HDR10 and HLG content scene-by-scene, optimizing the image from those sources.



Since LG OLED TVs require no backlighting, the 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W and its little brother, the 65-inch 65W7, can be easily mounted flush to the wall creating a greater sense of immersion. The panel is also slightly flexible to allow for easy mounting using a combination of ultra-slim mounting brackets and magnets.



The 77W7 also features webOS 3.5, the latest version of LG’s smart TV platform.