Glensound to Show DARK22M Network Audio Interface at InfoComm 2026

MAIDSTONE, U.K.—Glensound will feature its range of networked audio and intercom solutions for professional AV, broadcast AV, live events, esports, education and government spaces at InfoComm 2026, June 13-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At InfoComm, Glensound will highlight the DARK22M, a compact two-in, two-out Dante interface that combines analog, USB, and networked audio in a single unit. Each XLR input can be set independently for mic, phantom power or line level, while USB-C allows laptops, playback devices, recording systems or soft codecs to connect directly into a Dante workflow.

With copper and fiber network options, local and remote control and support for third-party UDP control, the DARK22M gives AV teams a practical way to add audio where it is needed without overcomplicating the system.

The company will also show its Parliament Broadcast System (PBS), built on Dante and combining chamber and committee room audio with software for voting, delegate management, camera control, logging and graphics integration. The modular system supports seated chambers, ad hoc chambers, committee rooms and remote participation, with independent feeds for broadcast, recording and sound reinforcement.

The company also will showcase its Beatrice R12 MkII as the first second-generation Beatrice intercom unit. The 12-channel Dante intercom adds multiple display screens showing source and destination labels taken directly from Dante Controller, alongside signal and status information. Each channel has a five-way lever control for talk, listen and level adjustment, giving operators fast, clear control in live events, production spaces, esports environments and installed AV systems.

For installed spaces, the MINOS AB22 offers a simple wall-mounted route into a Dante network. Designed for a U.S. dual-gang back box and compatible with Decora faceplates, it provides analog and wireless audio connectivity for meeting rooms, classrooms, presentation spaces and venue systems. Powered by PoE, it gives integrators a discreet way to add local audio access without adding unnecessary hardware.

See Glensound at InfoComm 2026 booth N6218.

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More information is available on the company’s website.