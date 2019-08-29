‘Zero Emission’ Battery Packs Developed by Sim

VANCOUVER—Production equipment supplier has gone green with its latest battery packs—literally. The newly developed Urban Power Source is a mobile, zero-emissions battery power pack designed for television and film production. Its first two units, which are now available for delivery, are named Minnekhada and Seymour after regional parks in the Metro Vancouver area and that are depicted on the battery packs’ exterior.

The power stations have built-in, uninterruptible power supply properties and are said to allow up to 124kg of CO2 emissions savings per charge. The batteries are built with the standard size and weight of standard generators and are capable of delivering 125kWh of power storage, 72kW of output capacity and a three-phase 120/208V power supply at 200 amps per phase.

The Urban Power Source models operate with low noise and no diesel smell. It is also compatible with LED lighting technology and its uninterruptible power supply has flow-through capability and a daisy chain connectivity option for additional run time.

This product is part of Sim’s “Green” initiative, which is dedicated to developing sustainable practices in the television and film industries.