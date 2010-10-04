Zaxcom exhibits latest innovations at AES 2010

At the upcoming Audio Engineering Society conference in San Francisco on Nov. 4-7, Zaxcom will exhibit several of its latest products for ENG audio capture.

This includes the company’s new TRX900LTS (LTS) digital recording wireless transmitter, which supports two lavaliere microphones and independent transmission of two isolated audio channels, all on a single RF carrier signal. The unit allows users to wirelessly transmit a stereo image from talent via a single bodypack. The LTS records time code-stamped, two-channel, backup audio directly within the bodypack to eliminate the risk of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout. Each LTS unit also features 100-percent digital wireless transmission and an internal SMPTE time code reader/generator.

Also on display at the company’s booth (#735) will be the TRX900LT digital audio transmitter, which combines wireless transmission, recording and remote control receiving functions into a single, low-cost system. With 100-percent digital transmission for audio quality that rivals a hard-wired system, all audio transmissions from the TRX900LT are fully encrypted to eliminate the possibility of production audio interception and theft. With a patented internal time code-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card, the TRX900LT eliminates the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout.

Designed to be extremely lightweight and durable, the TRX900LT is housed in a high-strength, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from both corrosion and water damage.