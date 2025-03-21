Rohde & Schwarz to Focus on ATSC 3.0 at 2025 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its latest digital transmitter technology focused on the ATSC 3.0 standard (aka NextGen TV) and its new remote transmitter monitoring service.

Introduced at last year’s show, Rohde’s liquid-cooled, high-power R&STE1 transmitter has set new standards in technical design and performance, not least through its native ATSC 3.0 capabilities, the company said. Its software-defined architecture and highly resilient hardware simplify maintenance, while its energy efficiency of up to 50% helps dramatically lower operational costs. Its modular design enables continuous updates and potential support for applications like datacasting, emergency alerting as well as the Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), which is being touted as a potential backup for GPS.

Visitors to Rohde's booth can also take part in a schedule of Tech Talks and discussions covering key industry developments and opportunities. Reservations can be made here: rohde-schwarz.com/RS-TechTalks.

“We look forward to NAB once again, and welcome visitors to our booth to experience the future of broadcasting,” said Steven Edwards, Vice President, Broadcast Distribution at Rohde & Schwarz. “We are focusing on sharing knowledge and experience, and our series of Tech Talks will feature our partners talking about real-world applications. Alongside these presentations we will have discussion panels where we will talk about the real advantages and opportunities for terrestrial broadcasting in the future.

“Visitors will also be able to see the latest generation of software-defined, high-efficiency modular transmitters,” he added. “That includes our unique RMTX—remote monitoring of transmitters—a new service that provides real-time, secure and proactive monitoring and maintenance. When combined, our transmitters offer highly reliable and cost-effective performance, ease of operation without need for extensive specialist engineering operations, and the opportunity to open new revenue streams and services.”

RMTX provides expert monitoring and supervision of transmitters 24/7, from a dedicated Rohde & Schwarz operational support center. Should any issue arise with a transmitter anywhere it will be identified and triaged, and remote fixes applied. Should they be needed, spare parts will be rapidly shipped from stock. RMTX also incorporates routine preventative maintenance, scheduled to be most efficient for the operator and engineers, the company said.

Rohed & Schwarz will be in Booth W3043 in the West Hall of the LVCC.