Xytech releases MediaPulse 2.0 at IBC

Xytech showcased key updates to its MediaPulse 2.0 platform at IBC2010. MediaPulse combines enterprisewide operational control and multisystem digital supply chain collaboration with powerful financial management tools and was originally introduced at the 2009 NAB Show.

MediaPulse 2.0 enhancements shown at IBC2010 included a new rental module, additional calendar scheduling views and support of QuickBooks, Sage and Exchange Server.

In addition, Xytech unveiled a new MediaPulse Pricing Engine, which factors in the variety of parameters effecting pricing in today’s media services and video transmission organizations. The MediaPulse Pricing Engine allows for any combination of attributes on an order, process, asset or account to drive price and cost calculations.

