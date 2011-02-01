Xintekvideo - SDI-313 transcoder



Xintekvideo’s SDI-313 universal analog/digital/analog transcoder provides color encoding, color decoding, format transcoding, analog-to-SDI, and SDI-to-analog conversion all in one unit.



The SDI-313 can convert SDI video into both 525/60 NTSC and 625/50 PAL signals, as well as convert any analog format (component or composite, NTSC or PAL) into SDI.



The unit samples at a 27 MHz rate and converts with 10-bit quantizing accuracy. It features with five-line adaptive comb filtering and 12-bit processing accuracy. An internal color bar generator is included in the 1 RU package, and outputs are provided for simultaneously delivering component and composite signals.



For additional information, contact Xintevideo Inc. at 203-348-9229 or visit www.xintekvideo.com.



