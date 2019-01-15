XenData Launches File Migration Service For Aging LTO Storage

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.—XenData today announced a new service to migrate files stored on LTO tape cartridges to cloud storage.

The service sidesteps the need to maintain older generations of tape drives and systems by moving files to cloud storage, the company said.

“When you are keeping archived files for a decade or more, migration is a fact of life. Our new service takes the pain out of that process, allowing files to be indexed, analyzed and shared,” said XenData CEO Phil Storey.

Archive storage systems from XenData have migration capabilities built in that make it easy to move files from older generations of LTO to the newest LTO version or the cloud.

The company is now offering a service that uses these migration technologies to move content from LTO to the cloud. LTFS, Cache-A TAR, XenData TAR and Front Porch DIVA formats are supported. The service also provides for content to be re-organized and categorized before being migrated to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Wasabi public clouds.

Migrating content to the latest LTO formats, including 6 TB LTO-7 and 12 TB LTO-8 cartridges, is also available.