XenData, Avid create new digital video archive interface for FastBreak automation

XenData has collaborated with Avid to develop a new interface for Avid’s FastBreak automation solutions.

FastBreak automates workflows for broadcast operations and is capable of fully automating daily master control playout functions as well as facilitating ingest, archiving, media management and traffic system interoperability.

The new interface has been developed for time- and resource-strapped operators nationwide to combine Avid’s Automation Archive Manager with XenData digital video archives, running XenData’s X64 Edition software. This creates a new standards-based archive solution for FastBreak users.

XenData’s archiving solution enables reliable archiving of video assets to high-performance LTO-5 data tape. XenData’s LTO-5 archive provides high performance, high storage capacities, use of the open standard TAR format when archiving to LTO and the ability to produce replicate LTO-5 tapes automatically.