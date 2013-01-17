XenData announces LTO-6 support

XenData has announced support for LTO-6, offering more storage capacity per tape cartridge as well as faster transfer speeds.

The XenData portfolio of LTO archive appliances and servers, the SX-10 and SX-500 Series, now work with LTO-6 drives and tape libraries from a wide range of manufacturers including HP, IBM, Oracle, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg Data. The SX-10 and SX-500 manage both disk and LTO storage, providing a network attached storage (NAS) architecture; presenting video assets within a standard file/folder structure accessible over a network. They offer compatibility with a wide range of applications used in the media and entertainment industry including most media asset management (MAM) applications and video editing systems.

LTO-6 provides the following benefits:

• Greater capacity: Cartridge native capacity increases from 1.5TB to 2.5TB, with a single LTO-6 cartridge now able to hold over 100 hours of HD recorded at 50Mb/s or over 50 hours at 100Mb/s.

• Faster transfer: Transfer rates increase from 140MB/s to 160MB/s.

• Compatibility with previous generations: LTO-6 drives are read/write compatible with LTO-5 cartridges and read-only compatible with LTO-4 cartridges.

The availability of LTO-6 further reinforces LTO cartridges as the preferred storage medium for high-capacity long-term video archives. It provides reliable storage with a 30-year cartridge lifetime, which cost-effectively scales to multiple petabytes.

XenData LTO-6 archive systems will be demonstrated on the XenData booths at BVE 2013 in London 26-28 February (stand A4) and at NAB 2013 in Las Vegas 8-11 April (booth SL12413).