wTVision announces SlidesCG V4
wTVision has announced the release of version 4 of its SlidesCG framework-based applications. SlidesCG V4 is at the core of all wTVision's software products and is responsible for the rapid project development environment of real-time TV broadcast solutions for different market segments.
The new version introduces significant technical and user improvements that benefit the company's portfolio. Key improvements include:
• A uniform and redesigned user interface.
• A multi-screen, multi-layout tabbed user interface for the most demanding projects with a completely redesigned form docking engine.
• Integrated web server technologies to allow projects to develop HTML front ends that are able to communicate in real-time with users' on-air graphics.
• Rapid development of remote interfaces with direct access to data, compatible across all devices, tablets and phones.
• A new script debugger and scope inspector to help project developer productivity.
• New real-time synchronization of data across multiple machines for the most demanding projects such as game shows and election commentators. This feature will save countless hours of complex project scripting.
