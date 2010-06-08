WTVD-TV rolls out Baron SAF-T-Net e-mail, text weather alerts
WTVD-TV, the ABC O&O serving Raleigh-Durham, NC, has launched Baron’s SAF-T-Net technology.
Featuring Baron Tornado Index (BTI), SAF-T-Net sends localized weather alerts for prespecified locations to WTVD’s viewers via e-mail or text message up to 15 minutes before a storm hits.
Processing weather activity across the country, SAF-T-Net runs each storm cell through an advanced set of algorithms, and if the system detects a storm cell moving toward the subscriber’s specified location, a station-branded automatic alert from WTVD-TV is sent out.
SAF-T-Net delivers notifications of dangerous storms to cell phones, smart phones and e-mail accounts using Baron’s storm-tracking technology. While other alerting systems focus on the storm as a whole, SAF-T-Net’s processes concentrate on the most dangerous part of the storm and only alert those who will be affected.
