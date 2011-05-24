Wowza Media System, EZDRM announce collaboration

Wowza Media Systems and EZDRM at Streaming Media East in New York City May 10-11 announced the integration of Wowza Media Server 3 with the EZDRM hosted digital rights management (DRM) system to provide a complete, secure media platform.

The alliance integrates synchronization with EZDRM licensing services and the Wowza DRM AddOn for Wowza Media Server 3. Live and on-demand video is segmented and encrypted on the fly by Wowza Media Server 3 for Smooth Streaming delivery to all Microsoft PlayReady-enabled devices, including PCs, Mac systems, mobile phones (Android, Nokia, Windows Phone), set-top boxes, connected TVs and tablets.

The collaboration gives content owners a simple way to use Wowza's media platform with EZDRM's media protection services while using any business model.